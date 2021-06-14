In the Heights Receives Backlash for Lack of Afro-Latinx Representation in Film

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to "Hamilton" Criticism

Not everyone is raving over the new In the Heights movie.

The film, which originally debuted as a Broadway musical in 2008 with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, has raised eyebrows for its lack of Afro-Latinx representation.

When confronted with this criticism during an interview with The Root's Felice León on Wednesday, June 9, director Jon M. Chu said it was something "I needed to be educated about."

"In the end, when we were looking at the cast, we tried to get people who were best for those roles," he continued, adding, "But I hear you on trying to fill those cast members with darker skin. I think that's a really good conversation to have, something that we should all be talking about."

Jon noted that the background dancers were diverse, to which The Root journalist replied, "Those are roles that, historically, we've been able to fill. We've been able to be the dancers, we've been able to be in the hair salons...but, like, a lead? That's the breakthrough."