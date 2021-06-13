Amelia Hamlin Receives Lavish Diamond Gift From Scott Disick at Her 20th Birthday Party

It's the start of a new era for Amelia Hamlin!
The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin just turned 20 years old and celebrated her birthday with her nearest and dearest by her side, including her boyfriend, Scott Disick. On Saturday, June 12, the couple enjoyed a fun night out at the nightclub LIV in Miami Beach, Fla.
For the special occasion, the birthday girl turned heads in a glitzy gold outfit, which entailed a cropped tank and matching mini skirt. She tied her look together with strappy heels, layers of jewelry pieces and metallic gold eye makeup.
As for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star? He kept things casual with a navy blue T-shirt, denim pants and diamond-studded necklaces.
Amelia was showered with gifts during her night out. Taking to Instagram Stories, the model captured footage of the towering cake she received, which featured her name splashed across the top layer. It also included photos of herself, including the recent NSFW image Scott took of her.
However, Amelia's most exciting gift came from none other than her boyfriend.
The Flip It Like Disick star surprised the 20-year-old star with a luxurious diamond-embellished necklace. What's more? The dazzling piece even made Amelia tear up as Scott placed the item around her neck. After showing off her lavish gift, Amelia kissed the 38-year-old father of three.
On Tuesday, June 8, the pair started the birthday festivities early as they enjoyed a date night at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
Later that night, Amelia took to Instagram Stories to gush over the sweet celebration. "Today my best friends and ppl I love the most surprised me with an early birthday and it was a dream come true," she captioned her post at the time.
Just last month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star showered Scott with love for his 38th birthday. She even proved she's his ride or die, as she gifted him a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
"happy birthday my love," she began her Instagram post on May 26. "you light up my life, and make my world better. i can't imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i'm so lucky. i'm so blessed to have met you. i love you."
The duo first sparked romance rumors last October and continues to heat things up. Considering Amelia's birthday is today, June 13, she and Scott still have so much more to celebrate.