Amelia Hamlin Receives Lavish Diamond Gift From Scott Disick at Her 20th Birthday Party

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

It's the start of a new era for Amelia Hamlin!

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin just turned 20 years old and celebrated her birthday with her nearest and dearest by her side, including her boyfriend, Scott Disick. On Saturday, June 12, the couple enjoyed a fun night out at the nightclub LIV in Miami Beach, Fla.

For the special occasion, the birthday girl turned heads in a glitzy gold outfit, which entailed a cropped tank and matching mini skirt. She tied her look together with strappy heels, layers of jewelry pieces and metallic gold eye makeup.

As for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star? He kept things casual with a navy blue T-shirt, denim pants and diamond-studded necklaces.

Amelia was showered with gifts during her night out. Taking to Instagram Stories, the model captured footage of the towering cake she received, which featured her name splashed across the top layer. It also included photos of herself, including the recent NSFW image Scott took of her.