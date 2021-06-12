Angelina Jolie Is Spotted Leaving Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller's Apartment Building

Bennifer 2.0 aside, is there going to be a Crash & Burn reboot as well?
Because on the night of Friday, June 11, Angelina Jolie was spotted entering and exiting an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, where her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, who famously co-starred with her in the 1995 movie Hackers, has a $3 million home, according to public records. Page Six posted photos of the actress on Saturday, June 12.
The 46-year-old star was incognito in a long tan trench coat and face mask. In the photos, she is seen entering the entrance of the building carrying a Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, which typically cost a couple hundred dollars. She is also pictured exiting the structure. Page Six reported that Jolie left after three hours, around 10:30 p.m.
The following morning, the 48-year-old British-born actor went for a jog in the rain in the same neighborhood, Page Six reported, along with a photo of him running.
The actress and the Elementary alum, who have remained friendly since their 1999 divorce, have not commented on the report or the photos.
Jolie's outing comes days after she began a trip to New York City following her birthday with all six of her and ex Brad Pitt's children. The family flew there more than a week after a court granted the actor joint custody of five of the kids, who are juveniles. Jolie and Pitt, also parents of 19-year-old Maddox, split more than five years ago, with the actress filing for divorce.
Miller shares a son with actress and model Michele Hicks, who he wed in 2008. According to iMDB, the two divorced in 2018, and according to their Instagram pages over the past couple of years, they are "co-parenting" their child.
In 2017, when asked if he keeps in touch with Jolie, Miller told Stuff.co.nz, "Yeah — we're still friends." In 2014, the actress told BuzzFeed the actor was "still a great friend."
Miller has supported and even worked with the actress since their split. In 2011, he and Hicks attended the Los Angeles premiere of In the Land of Blood and Honey, the first feature film Jolie directed. In 2007, the actor appeared in her overall directorial debut, the documentary A Place in Time, which shows her celebrity friends visiting orphanages and refugee camps around the world.
Jolie and Miller began a romance while filming the cult movie Hackers, in which they played antagonizing love interests and elite hackers Crash Override and Acid Burn. They ended their relationship after the film wrapped, then later got back together.
They wed in 1996 in a small civil ceremony attended only her mother and his best friend, The New York Times reported, adding that Miller wore black leather and the bride donned black rubber pants and a white shirt with the groom's name written in her blood, which she drew herself with a clean surgical needle, across the back.
"It's your husband,'' Jolie answered, when asked why. "You're about to marry him. You can sacrifice a little to make it really special.''
In 1997, about 18 months after they wed, Jolie and Miller split. She filed for divorce in 1999. It was finalized the following year, just before the actress married Billy Bob Thornton in Las Vegas. The latter two also famously wore pendants containing drops of each other's blood during their relationship, which was short-lived as well. Jolie filed for divorce in 2002 after two years of marriage.