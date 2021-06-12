What RHOSLC Star Heather Gay Really Thinks About Jen Shah's Legal Scandal

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay is once again proving her loyalty to Jen Shah.

The Beauty Lab co-founder, 38, recently opened up about Jen's legal scandal—in which she and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were both arrested by federal authorities on March 30 for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. Following the arrests, both Stuart and the 47-year-old reality TV personality pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When discussing her co-star's legal battles, Heather came to Jen's defense during an interview on the So Bad It's Good With Ryan Bailey podcast.

"I think that good people can do bad things, and she is claiming she is innocent," Heather said on Wednesday, June 2. "Even if she gets...wrongfully convicted, she can make things right. She can redeem herself."

Heather went on to explain that she's "passionate about second chances" because she wasn't given that opportunity after she got divorced.