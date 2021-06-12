Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Is Stabilized After Collapsing During Euro 2020 Game

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro 2020's Denmark game against Finland on Saturday, June 12.
Per ESPN, the 29-year-old athlete appeared to struggle as he walked towards the sideline. While making his way, the ball hit him and he fell to the ground in the middle of the game. The outlet reports Christian's teammates, Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney, rushed over to help him, with Thomas fiercely calling for medical assistance.
As the soccer star received medical attention on the field, players locked arms and formed a barricade around Christian. NBC Sports reported that players from both Denmark and Finland were visibly shaken and in tears. Additionally, fans in the Copenhagen stadium fell silent.
Due to the severity of the situation, the game was put on hold.
"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the UEFA men's national team football shared in a Twitter statement.
Following the Denmark native's collapse, the UEFA Euro 2020 provided an update on Christian's health.
"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET (1:45 p.m. EST)," a statement read on Saturday, June 12. "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."
The UEFA announced later that day that the game would resume.
"Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC)," a message read. "The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half."
The statement continued, "UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude. Tonight's UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium and Russia will go ahead at 21.00 CET as planned."
The Danish Football Association also commented on Christian's health.
"Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable," their statement read on Twitter, which was translated from Danish to English. "He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examination. The match against Finland will be completed tonight. This happens after the players have confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 8.30 pm."
Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts over the situation.
"Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family and team mates," Finland in EU wrote on Twitter. "Some things are more important than football."
One fan shared, "Nothing but love to Christian Eriksen, his family, his teammates & Team Finland. Thank God for paramedics & medical teams. Please, please, please let him make a full recovery."
"The definition of team," another user wrote. "Denmark should be proud. Positive thoughts to Christian Eriksen and his family."