Save Big on CO. by Colgate Teeth Whiteners Just in Time for Post-Mask Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After over a year of wearing masks, we're getting closer to living in a post-mask world, given more and more people are getting vaccinated. Whether you enjoy the safety and protection masks provide or the fact you only have to wear half a face of makeup, it's time to let people see that beautiful smile of yours. Luckily, CO. by Colgate will help you get your teeth pearly white just in time for summer and beyond.

Now through 6/20, CO. by Colgate is offering E! readers $20 off their SuperNova whitening kit and/or the CO. Worker Brush with code SHOPGIRL. So, load up on these teeth whitening must-haves because this is a one-time offer you don't want to miss!

Scroll below to shop the SuperNova Whitening Kit and the CO. Worker Brush!