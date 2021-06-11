Tyler Cameron Says The Bachelor Franchise Needs “Some Fresh Faces” After Chris Harrison’s Exit

Watch : Tyler Cameron Says Chris Harrison Is at Peace With "Bachelor" Exit

Tyler Cameron is ready for some "new juice" in The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelorette contestant, who vied for Hannah Brown's heart on the series in 2019, spoke to E! News about Chris Harrison's departure from the dating competition.

The host, who has been the face of The Bachelor since its debut in 2002, chose to exit the franchise earlier this year, following fallout from an interview with former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay, in which he defended former contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending at an antebellum-themed college party. He later apologized for his comments, which he said "perpetuates racism."

While Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are currently performing hosting duties on The Bachelorette for Katie Thurston's season, a rotating slate of hosts, including David Spade, will sub in for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tyler, who is working with Smirnoff to give away 2,021 dream trips and experiences as part of Smirnoff's Red, White & Berry "Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams" promotion, explained his thoughts on the big changes coming to Bachelor Nation in an exclusive interview with E! News.