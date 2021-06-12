KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

14 Gifts to Celebrate National Rosé Day With Your Partner in Wine

From rosé beauty products to our favorite pink wines, we've rounded up everything you need to toast the beloved wine.

By Emily Spain Jun 12, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHomeHolidaysShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
E-Comm: Rosé Lovers Gift GuideShutterstock; E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's National Rosé Day! So, call up your rosé-loving bestie and enjoy a chilled glass (or bottle) of the beloved pink wine. 

To help you celebrate the occasion, we rounded up cute tees, wine coolers, candles, beauty products and more rosé-inspired essentials. And of course, the rosé blends we always have on hand for girl's nights.

In honor of National Rosé Day, Drizly, an alcohol delivery service that brings your favorite beverages to your doorstep in less than 60 minutes, is offering $7 off for new customers only with code ROSEDAY until June 13. 

Scroll below for the products that will help you stop and smell the rosé not just today but every day!

read
This Summer's Trendiest Sips

Pink Wine And Sunshine T Shirt by GimmeThreads

Pink wine and sunshine is our motto for this summer! Wear this adorable tee to your next girl's night in or to weekend brunch.

$22
Etsy

Yes Way Rosé

Did we initially buy this bottle because it looked cute? Yes. Is it as good as it looks? Absolutely. 

$15
Drizly

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker’s Steamy Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Pics

2

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

3

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Show PDA as They Celebrate Her 20th B-Day

Rosé All Day Soy Candle by FireCandlesbyMilena

Set the mood for your National Rosé Day celebrations with this chic, delicious-smelling candle. It features notes of rosé, peonies, passion fruit, jasmine, berries
musk and vanilla bean. Plus, it makes a great hostess gift!

$25
Etsy

Sugarfina Hampton Water 3-Piece Bento Box®

The Sugarfina x Hampton Water candy bento box is what dreams are made of! Pair your glass of pink wine with these delicious rosé-flavored gummies. You may want to get two boxes because you're not going to want to share!

$30
Bloomingdales

Rosé All Day - 12oz Rose Gold Wine/Coffee Steel Tumbler

Sip on your rosé in style! These tumblers are a must for keeping your wine chilled on summer nights. 

$20
Amazon

Wine-Infused Salts

Add some flair to your dinner with these wine-infused salts! In this set, you'll get three gourmet salts: Chardonnay Lemon & Thyme, Rosé Rosemary, Pinot Noir & Fennel.

$39
Uncommon Goods

NCLA Pink Champagne Sugar, Sugar Lip Scrub

Exfoliate, brighten and hydrate your lips with NCLA's 100% natural and vegan lip scrub that tastes like pink champagne!

$16
$15
Amazon

Yes Way Rosé Playmate Pal 7 Qt Cooler

In honor of National Rosé Day, Igloo partnered with Yes Way Rosé, the popular female-owned rosé brand, to revamp their classic Playmate cooler to match the beloved pink wine.

$40
Igloo

La Marca Prosecco Rosé

Another rosé variety we always have on hand is La Marca's Prosecco Rosé. It offers a crisp taste and the perfect amount of bubbles.

$17
Total Wine
$17
Drizly

Harper + Ari Rosé Exfoliating Sugar Cubes

Besides pouring yourself a glass of wine, add these exfoliating sugar cubes to your self-care night! You can score an extra 15% off when you use code: FRIEND.

$24
$20
Macy's

Winesulator™ 25 oz Wine Canteen in Rose

Taking your celebrations outside? Don't forget this wine canteen that fits a full bottle of wine while maintaining the perfect temperature for over 24 hours.

$35
BruMate

Unwined by Hask Provence Rosé Deep Conditioner - 12 Pieces

If you're throwing a rosé-themed girl's night or perhaps a bachelorette weekend, definitely get this 12-pack of rosé-inspired deep conditioners. Packed with watermelon and rose extracts, grape seed oil and vitamin E, each pack will help restore, condition and smooth damaged locks.

$35
Amazon

Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

This celeb-loved rosé is another one you should have ready to go for when the girls come over for a wine night!

$25
Drizly

Limited-Edition Grapefruit & Rosé Listerine Zero Alcohol Mouthwash

After a night of drinking, you might have wine breath! But, you don't have to let the fun stop thanks to this grapefruit and rosé-flavored mouthwash.

$15
Amazon

Not a rosé fan? Check out our mimosa lovers gift guide to make the most out of your weekend brunch!

Trending Stories

1

See Travis Barker’s Steamy Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Pics

2

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

3

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Show PDA as They Celebrate Her 20th B-Day

4

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

5

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

Latest News

BaubleBar Is Having a Secret Sale: Get the Details

Celebrate Artem Chigvintsev's B-Day With His Cutest Pics of Son Matteo

14 Gifts to Celebrate National Rosé Day with Your Partner in Wine

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Reveals the Least Helpful Parenting Advice She Received

The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Shares Her Co-Star Love Story