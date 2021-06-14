KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See the Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their Shadiest Clap-Backs in KUWTK Reunion Sneak Peek

E! News has exclusive bonus footage from the first-ever Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion as Kim, Kourtney and Khloe rate each others' comebacks over the years.

Watch: Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their Shadiest Clapbacks

Now that's a real burn!

The sassiest, most dramatic clap-backs in Keeping Up With the Kardashians history are getting their time in the spotlight once again. 

In the first-ever KUWTK reunion, host Andy Cohen asks the Kardashian-Jenner family the tough questions after the hit E! reality series concluded after 20 seasons on June 10. The shocking finale revealed status updates for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and showed Kim Kardashian decide to end her marriage to Kanye West

Now fans get an exclusive sneak peek at the June 17 first installment of the two-part reunion. In a hilarious bonus footage clip you can only find on E!, the Kardashian-Jenner family rates their most iconic comebacks

Kim's infamous quip that she wasn't going to buy Kourtney shoes because she "bought her a f––king career" is rated by Khloe as an "eight or a nine" on the scale of super savage best lines, while Scott ranks it as a "7.5."

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

Remember when Kourt reminded Kim that "there are people that are dying" as Kim was searching for her diamond earring? Well, harsh critic Khloe gives the scenario a "six." 

"Khloe loves to underrate my iconic lines," Kourtney laughs.

But momager Kris Jenner is there to boost Kourtney's confidence: "I give it a ten, Kourt," Kris smiles. "We're still talking about it all these years later."

E!

Yet it's Kendall Jenner's adorable quote from when she was nine years old that money does grow on trees that wows the most. "It's paper!" Kendall iconically deadpanned. 

"I'll give you a nine for nine!" Khloe adds, factoring Kendall's age at the time for the ranking. 

Watch the clip above for a sneak peek at Thursday's episode and watch Nightly Pop tonight at 11:30 p.m. for more exclusive reunion bonus footage on E!.

Watch the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians tonight at 8PM, only on E!

