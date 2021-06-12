This Celeb-Loved Fitness Brand's Summer Sale Is One You Won't Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know we love a sale, but they don't come around as often as we'd like sometimes. Gymshark is having its only sale of the summer, which is an opportunity you need to jump on while you can.
Gymshark is a UK-based activewear brand that has been worn by celebs including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, Sara Sampaio, and Chantel Jeffries. The already-affordable activewear line has some major deals going on right now. You can snag some styles for up to 50% off. Keep on scrolling to check out some our favorites from the sale.
Gym Shark Flex Strappy Sports Bra
This low-support bra is perfect for everyday wear with removable padding, adjustable straps, and sweat-wicking fabric. Choose from a neutral grey, a neon yellow, or any of the other adorable shades in between.
Adapt Ombre Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top & Leggings
Embrace your inner confidence and never let it fade in the Adapt Ombre Seamless Crop Top and matching leggings.
Gymshark Pulse Tank
This is not your standard tank. You can wear the logo in the front or reverse it with the logo in the back. You can tie it up to create a crop top.
Gymshark Flex Cycling Shorts
You'll want to wear these cycling shorts to work out, hang out, and any time in between.
Gymshark Training Mesh Pocket Leggings
These leggings are just essential. They are super stretchy, high-rise, and there are pockets for your phone, keys, and other essentials.
