Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

Watch : Raven-Symone Totally Fails at Blindfolded Dance Challenge

Raven-Symoné has dropped a large amount of weight, although her dieting method is likely to raise some eyebrows.

On Friday, June 11, the 35-year-old former Disney Channel star announced on Good Morning America that she has lost 30 pounds in three months, during which she has gone on fasts.

"I am low-carb as much as I can be," she said. "I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and...break-fast."

Raven-Symoné also goes on longer breaks between meals. She spoke to GMA on the third day of a fast, a weight loss method she told the outlet she's carefully educated herself on. She said she sustains herself by drinking a lot of water and electrolytes and also incorporates bone broth in her diet.

Raven-Symoné clarified that that her regimen works for her, adding, "I don't try to speak for anybody else." She also added, "I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," she just wants to "make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."