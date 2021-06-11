KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

8 Things A$AP Rocky Can't Live Without

The "Praise The Lord" rapper dishes on his must-haves and what his personal style means to him.

By Emily Spain Jun 11, 2021 9:00 PM
We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Besides being a pioneer in music, releasing hits like "Everyday" and "L$D," you can't deny the influence A$AP Rocky has on fashion. His everyday looks demonstrate he doesn't follow trends, he makes them. Recently, he partnered with shopping app Klarna to inspire his fans to rediscover their sense of style post-lockdown.

In celebration of the "Drop Your Lockdown Look with A$AP Rocky and Get Smoooth Again" campaign, which features an unreleased song from his upcoming album, A$AP Rocky shared his on-the-go must-haves exclusively with E!, and discussed the importance of expressing himself through fashion.

"There's a joy and freedom to getting dressed," the artist explained to E!. "You can rediscover a piece you love and that brings in an entirely different rationale to why you chose to wear something. Your personal style can bring out memories or nostalgia and other times you're looking forward, becoming your next self, piece by piece."

"Following a challenging year, the world is beginning to re-emerge, and we believe now is the right time to really celebrate the joy of style and fashion," David Sandström, CMO of Klarna explained. "As a brand and service, Klarna wants to evoke feelings. A$AP Rocky's innovative mindset and his impeccable sense of style and creativity paired with Klarnas shopping services is the perfect match that will lead us all out of fashion hibernation and encourage everyone to get out and express themselves again."

From a MacBook to watch cartoons and do research to Fenty moisturizer and sunglasses, A$AP Rocky's must-haves are surprisingly relatable for a Grammy award-winning artist and they're sure to help you enhance your personal style. Check them out for yourself below!

read
Lady Gaga's 10 Glam Squad Must-Haves

Trending Stories

1

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

2

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

3

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son's Graduation With Sweet Pic

Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Whether he's at home or on the road, the rapper revealed he uses Fenty's Invisible Moisturizer. With nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe and niacinamide, no wonder A$AP Rocky's skin always looks so good.

$35
Sephora

Face Wipes

While on the go, the "Sundress" artist explained he always keeps "good face wipes" with him.

$12
$8
Amazon

Outerwear

"Some strong suiting or outerwear - always have a jacket just in case I need to switch it up." Although the vintage jacket A$AP Rocky shared with us is sold out, we rounded up similar styles from Etsy and Carhartt to help you channel the rapper.

$109
$93
Etsy
$90
Carhartt

Apple MacBook Pro

"My Macbook to watch old cartoons on or do research at night," the "Praise The Lord" singer revealed to E!.

$1,300
$1,200
Amazon

High Top Sneakers

A$AP Rocky counts high top sneakers as one of his style must-haves.

$100
Nordstrom

Sunglasses

The Grammy award-winning artist keeps "sunglasses (plural)" with him. We, too, appreciate options!

$15
Amazon

Carry-On Bag

Given he's always traveling for different projects, it's no surprise the rapper makes sure to have a carry-on bag ready.

$1,110
Rimowa
$225
Away

Diverse Playlist

"A diverse playlist, classical music to whatever I'm working on." You can create your own using playlist of classical music and more genres with an Amazon Prime subscription, plus enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Listen @
Amazon

Ready for more celeb must-haves? Check out Porsha Williams' Amazon summer essentials.

