These $25 Swim Trunks Have 31,900 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

There are more than 45 colors and prints to choose from with inclusive sizing ranging from small to 5X.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 13, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Amazon Swim TrunksE! Illustration

Are you ready for beach days, pool parties, and vacations? Or could you use a new pair of swim trunks? For $25, why not add a fresh pair to your collection? The Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks are always a reliable option. There are a ton of choices with designs that include solid colors, floral prints, camo prints, and stripes. And there are size selections for just about everyone, with fits ranging from Small to 5X. So, what's the catch? A $25 price point, an inclusive size range, and a plethora of style options, that just sounds too good to be true. Well, actually, it gets even better than that.

It really is such a high-quality product. Just ask the 31,900 Amazon shoppers who have left glowing 5-star reviews, gushing over the sizing, fit, colors, and durability of the swim trunks. Obviously, you can't actually get in touch with all 31,900 of those satisfied customers, but if you keep on scrolling, you'll see what some of them have been raving about. Whether you're shopping for yourself, a significant other, your brother, or your dad (these are great Father's Day gifts, hint hint), these are a fashionable option at an unbeatable price point. 

9 Super Cute Matching Swimsuits for the Whole Family

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunks (Regular & Extended Sizes)

These swim trunks are lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and they have built-in sun protection. There are many prints, colors, and patterns to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 5x.

$25
Amazon

Check out what Amazon shoppers are saying about these swim trunks:

"These swim shorts are perfect. The color is great and they fit exactly as they needed to. Buying online can be a hit or miss. This was a hit for sure!"

"I just want to say I'm 5'6 300 lbs wear a 52 in waist line and find it hard to find bathing suits. I bought just 1 size 5x and it nice not tight at all used the draw string to tighten it up in fact. So I just ordered another 2 in other colors excited I can swim in actual trunks rather than my jean shorts. For the big men this is our best bet I think just my 2 cents though."

"My husband is a big guy!! He is 6"5 / 290 and these were not only the perfect fit the color was bright and vibrant! The length was excellent!! Perfect for our Punta Cana baecation!!"

"The fit was exactly as expected and the fabric is vibrant and comfortable. Would definitely order again. The fit was exactly as expected and the fabric is vibrant and comfortable. Would definitely order again." 

"Absolutely everything as stated by the company and the reviews! My man is very difficult to buy for and he gave it 5 stars all the way around! He looks great in them!!"

"These shorts look stylish and have thicker material that seems to be good quality. They dry out fast unlike some others in the past. Give them a try."

These swim trunks would be a great Father's Day gift, but if you need any other ideas, check out our Father's Day Flash Sale.

