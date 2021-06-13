These $25 Swim Trunks Have 31,900 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Check out what Amazon shoppers are saying about these swim trunks:

"These swim shorts are perfect. The color is great and they fit exactly as they needed to. Buying online can be a hit or miss. This was a hit for sure!"

"I just want to say I'm 5'6 300 lbs wear a 52 in waist line and find it hard to find bathing suits. I bought just 1 size 5x and it nice not tight at all used the draw string to tighten it up in fact. So I just ordered another 2 in other colors excited I can swim in actual trunks rather than my jean shorts. For the big men this is our best bet I think just my 2 cents though."

"My husband is a big guy!! He is 6"5 / 290 and these were not only the perfect fit the color was bright and vibrant! The length was excellent!! Perfect for our Punta Cana baecation!!"

"The fit was exactly as expected and the fabric is vibrant and comfortable. Would definitely order again. The fit was exactly as expected and the fabric is vibrant and comfortable. Would definitely order again."

"Absolutely everything as stated by the company and the reviews! My man is very difficult to buy for and he gave it 5 stars all the way around! He looks great in them!!"

"These shorts look stylish and have thicker material that seems to be good quality. They dry out fast unlike some others in the past. Give them a try."