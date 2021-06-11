See Travis Barker’s Steamy Reaction to Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy New Photos

Watch : Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian "The Love of My Life"

Is it getting hot in here?

The summer weather isn't the only thing steaming up the Internet! Kourtney Kardashian shared some especially sexy Instagram pics on June 10 sending social media ablaze. The mother of three simply captioned "Hi" with four photos of herself in black tee and matching short skirt.

The first two pics capture Kourt serving it up to the camera, but the third image in the series proves more adult. The image just shows Kourtney's thighs with her hands suggestively placed between them with her legs spread, followed by a duck face fourth shot with her long mane flipped and back arched.

It seems we all can relate to Travis Barker's sweating face and tongue out emoji comment! Khloe Kardashian added, "You're hot," while friends and fans alike complimented Kourt's curves.

Travis' reaction is just the latest NSFW Instagram moment for the A-list lovers who are head over heels for each other.