Kate Middleton Reacts to Baby Lili's Birth During Outing With Jill Biden

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton says she hopes to soon meet her new niece, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Harry's brother Prince William, made her comments while visiting a school in Cornwall, England with U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Friday, June 11, a week after the couple welcomed their second child in Southern California. The First Lady and President Joe Biden, world leaders and senior members of the royal family are taking part in several events for the G7 summit throughout the weekend.

When NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell asked Kate at a press conference if she had any wishes for her new niece, she said, "I wish her the very best. I can't wait to meet her. We haven't met her yet. I hope that will be soon."

Kate was also asked if she FaceTimed with the child. She responded, "No, I haven't."