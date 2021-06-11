KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Which iCarly Guest Star She's Still Blushing Over

in E! News' exclusive preview from Paramount+'s The iCarly Reunion, which streams on June 11, Miranda Cosgrove and her co-stars recall which guests gave them butterflies.

By Ryan Gajewski Jun 11, 2021 12:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesMiranda CosgroveCelebritiesNostalgia
Watch: Miranda Cosgrove Gushes Over Harry Styles Cameo on "iCarly" Reunion

Miranda Cosgrove is revealing which iCarly guest star lit up her world like nobody else.

Ahead of the show's revival premiering next week on Paramount+, original series stars Miranda (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) sat down with Hunter March for The iCarly Reunion to reminisce about favorite memories. The reunion special streams on Paramount+ this Friday, June 11, before airing on Nick at Nite on Saturday, June 12.

When Hunter discussed the characters' previous romantic story lines and asked the stars to name their favorite guest star from these scenes, Jerry cited the 2009 episode when Spencer wore a tuxedo every day in order to impress supermarket employee Veronica, played by actress Valerie Azlynn

"I liked the girl from the tuxedo," Jerry responded, as seen in E! News' exclusive preview. "She was beautiful, and I was just like [makes flustered sounds], and I couldn't talk to her in real life. But in no world would she ever..."

However, Nathan appeared convinced that the feelings could have been mutual and chimed in with, "No, she was feeling it."

photos
iCarly Stars: Then and Now

Hunter then invited Miranda to get involved in the awkwardness by asking her, "Was there ever a romantic guest for you that you were like, 'Oh, my god'?"

Watch: Miranda & Nathan Reveal the Lingo They Still Use From "iCarly"

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s Romance With Travis Barker

2
Exclusive

This Is What J.Lo's Mom Thinks About Daughter's Ben Affleck Romance

3

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

The 28-year-old School of Rock actress initially demurred by saying, "I don't know. I can't just pick one, they're all..."

However, when Nathan pushed her to name someone, she eventually shared with a laugh, "OK, Harry Styles."

Nickelodeon

Her answer refers to the 2012 episode when Carly invited One Direction to visit her show, and Harry ended up faking an illness so the vlogger will nurse him back to health. Once the jig was finally up, the boy band performed the hit "What Makes You Beautiful." 

Check out the interview in the above videos to see more from their chat, including the stars divulging which iCarlyisms they still use in their everyday lives. The iCarly Reunion special streams on Paramount+ this Friday, June 11, and then airs on Nick at Nite on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

Catch the premiere of iCarly's new episodes on Thursday, June 17 on Paramount+. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

This Is What J.Lo's Mom Thinks About Daughter's Ben Affleck Romance

2

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

3

Kris Jenner Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s Romance With Travis Barker

4

See Kim Kardashian Open Up About Her "Lonely" Marriage to Kanye West

5

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

Latest News

Exclusive

Miranda Cosgrove on Which iCarly Guest She Still Blushes Over

YouTuber Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir Dead at 17 After Heart Operation

Nelson Cragg's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Picture Perfect

Soman Chainani Shares His Must-Read LGBTQ+ Books

See the Stars of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Then & Now

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

See Sarah Jessica Parker Visit Carrie's Apartment as Shoot Begins