Harry Potter's Tom Felton Has a Malfoy Family Reunion With Bertie Gilbert

His father will hear about this!
Draco Malfoy—er, Tom Felton—just reunited with his onscreen son a whole decade after the final Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows film debuted.
The surprise encounter (which was no doubt made possible by the use of a Time-Turner) took place at the Backyard Cinema in Wandsworth Plain, London, where Tom was seeing the new In the Heights movie by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Who should Tom be seated next to at the theater? None other than Bertie Gilbert, the actor who played Draco's young son, Scorpius, in the epilogue scene of Deathly Hallows Part 2.
Tom, 33, shared a photo of the two Slytherins on their night out, writing, "When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance!" He added, "Was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch."
In the pic, The Flash actor pointed to Bertie's phone, which displayed a throwback picture of the entire Malfoy clan by the Hogwarts Express on the movie set. Just 14 years old when Part 2 premiered, Bertie looked all grown up, sporting black framed glasses and a floppy 'do.
The 24 year old has established his career as a filmmaker, directing and starring in a number of short films, including The 56 Year Old Boy, Tick Where It Hurts, Killed the Cat and Rocks That Bleed.
You know what they say: Some wizarding families are better than others.
Sadly, the Malfoy family recently lost one of its own. Actress Helen McCrory, who played Draco's mom Narcissa in the series, died in April following a battle with cancer. Tom paid tribute in a social media post at the time, saying, "So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen."
He shared, "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."
However, one co-star he does keep in touch with is Emma Watson, with the pair sparking romance rumors, despite her relationship with Leo Robinton.
"We've been very close for a long time," he said about Emma this month. "And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."