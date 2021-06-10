Alicia Silverstone Says You Might’ve Been Clueless About How to Correctly Pronounce Her Name

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

Alicia Silverstone is back at it with the viral TikToks.

She joined the platform last week to hilariously recreate a scene from Clueless, with help from her 10-year-old son Bear and that iconic yellow plaid suit.

Now, she's dropping a bombshell, revealing that we've all been clueless about how to correctly pronounce her name all these years.

The Baby-Sitters Club actress responded to the TikTok challenge, "Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as."

Dressed in all black, Alicia said, "My name is Ali-SEE-yuh... Not Alee-Sha." She shrugged, before repeating the correct way to say her name, with a smile on her face. She captioned the clip, "Just an FYI," and added a kissing emoji and a winking emoji.

Needless to say we're totally buggin'!

But, naturally, Clueless fans had the best responses. "NO ITS NOT. Your name is CHER!" one wrote with a bunch of hearts.