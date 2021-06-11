See Kim Kardashian Open Up About Her "Lonely" Marriage to Kanye West on the KUWTK Series Finale

E!

The long-distance relationship while Kanye was in Wyoming inevitably took a toll on the mother of four. "My husband moves from state to state. I'm just on this ride with him and I was OK with that," Kim opened up. "And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state."

Kim admitted that she got along best with Kanye while they were apart...but that's not what she wants out of a partner.

"I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kim gives examples. "It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I'm grateful for those experiences but I think I'm ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot."