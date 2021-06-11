Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Teases Emotional Season 2 Reunion

Choppy waters at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?
In an exclusive chat with E! News, season two star Alli Dore teased that fans can expect plenty of drama when the reunion airs on Bravo. As E! News readers well know, the stewardess found herself in a messy love triangle this season, which may come to a head during the post-season sit down.
"OK, put it this way, after we finished filming the reunion I was so emotionally jarred," Alli dished to E! News. "I think I cried for like an hour after. It was the overwhelm of the whole season. That was my first time seeing Sydney [Zaruba] as well, and I felt quite emotional about that."
As she continued, Alli made it clear that things "went down" during taping for the reunion. She added, "I didn't enjoy it but it's going to be really good to watch."
We can't say we're surprised to learn that drama occurred at the reunion as so much has happened this season.
Specifically, during our chat with Alli, she revealed that some of the comments made by Sydney surprised her. "The whole situation that was happening with Sydney and myself, I thought we were better friends than it seems like we were," she shared. "And I've definitely seen some things, some comments that have genuinely hurt my feelings."
Here's a brief refresher on the drama: Sydney had a one night stand with first mate Gary King. After the encounter, the twosome decided to just be co-workers and Gary went onto pursue Alli, who was unaware of the hookup. Understandably hurt, Sydney later vented about the situation, calling herself "more attractive" and a "better catch."
While Alli acknowledged that it "was so long ago" when Sydney made comments about her, she admitted she was still working through it all. She concluded, "My feelings are hurt now, and I'm feeling it now. That's been the part that's been the most disappointing for me."
Hopefully, the two yachties worked everything out during the reunion. We guess we'll have to wait and see.
Don't forget to catch the season two finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Monday, June 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
