KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Lively Shares Touching Tribute to Father Ernie After His Death

Blake Lively posted a sweet photo of herself and her late father, The Dukes of Hazzard actor Ernie Lively, who died earlier this week at age 74.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jun 10, 2021 9:37 PMTags
Blake LivelyCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively is remembering her late dad.

On Thursday, June 10, the Gossip Girl alum shared a touching photo of herself and her father, Ernie Lively, who died on June 3 at 74, to her Instagram Story. In the pic, which Blake captioned with a brown heart, she is nuzzled against her dad's shoulder. Thus far, the star has not issued a statement on her dad's passing. 

Ernie most notably starred on the sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard as Longstreet B. Davenport. He also made guest appearances in shows like TV shows like The X-Files, Seinfeld, Murder, She Wrote and The West Wing. The father of eight, whose children Jason, Eric, Robyn and Lori are also actors, even starred opposite Blake as her onscreen dad in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Ernie was with his family when he passed away from cardiac complications. His death comes more than 17 years after he suffered a massive heart attack in 2003, according to People

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

In 2013, he became the first patient to have retrograde gene therapy for the heart. At the time, he explained to People of the groundbreaking procedure, "I woke up the other morning and told my wife, 'I haven't felt this good in years.'"

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

2
Exclusive

This Is What J.Lo's Mom Thinks About Daughter's Ben Affleck Romance

3

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Show PDA as They Celebrate Her 20th B-Day

In addition to Blake sharing the photo, her husband Ryan Reynolds, with whom she shares children James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 19 months, showed support by reposting her tribute on his own Instagram Story. 

Recently, Blake and Ryan—who donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief funds—have posted about taking charge of their health by getting their coronavirus vaccinations. The A Simple Favor star posted a pic of herself getting her shot to Instagram along with the caption, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

Trending Stories

1

Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

2

Blake Lively Shares Touching Tribute to Father Ernie After His Death

3
Exclusive

This Is What J.Lo's Mom Thinks About Daughter's Ben Affleck Romance

4
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

5

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

Latest News

Jessica Biel Reacts to Claim She "Can't Be Believably Cast" in Movies

Exclusive

Leave It to Hacks to Make a Funeral Funny

Pack Your Bags for HBO Max's Wild New Reality Show FBoy Island

Exclusive

Why Tan France Says Gigi Hadid’s Baby Advice is "Invaluable"

Blake Lively Shares Touching Tribute to Father Ernie After His Death

Lori Harvey Says She Took the "High Road" After Ex Future Dissed Her

Exclusive

This Is What J.Lo's Mom Thinks About Daughter's Ben Affleck Romance