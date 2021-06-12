We Are Lady Parts' Sarah Kameela Impey Says It's the Show You "Wish" You Had in Your Teens

Watch : "The Office" Reunion In the Works on Peacock?

Peacock's We Are Lady Parts is not your typical comedy—and that's a good thing.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, actress Sarah Kameela Impey, agreed the six-episode series' portrayal of an all-female Muslim band is an especially unique addition to the crowded streaming landscape. She remembers reading the pilot and thinking she's "never seen scripts like this."

Here's why: The show centers on Amina (Anjana Vasan), a nerdy PhD student trying to find her place in the world. She also happens to be incredibly talented at playing the guitar, which draws the attention of Saira (Sarah), Momtaz (Lucie Shorthouse), Bisma (Faith Omole) and Ayesha (Juliette Motamed), aka Lady Parts. The punk band recruits a very straight-laced Amina in their efforts to reach super stardom, and hilarity ensues.

Sarah tells us the series, directed and written by Nida Manzoor, is so great because it highlights "multifaceted examples of women."