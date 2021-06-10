Lori Harvey Reveals Why She Took the "High Road" After Ex Future Dissed Her and Michael B. Jordan

Watch : Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

As Michelle Obama says, "When they go low, we go high."

This is Lori Harvey's philosophy when it comes to any speculation about her personal life, particularly as it relates to ex-boyfriend Future. The 24-year-old model and rapper dated for a few months before going their separate ways last August. Neither addressed their failed romance, but Future appears to be a bit bitter about their split.

Two weeks ago, the rapper slighted Lori and her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In 42 Dugg's extended version of the song "Maybach," Future rapped, "Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her."

As usual, Lori chose not to address the slight and her latest interview with Bustle explains her silence. She explains to the outlet, "I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation."

Lori thinks her followers appreciate this about her, saying, "I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what's going on."