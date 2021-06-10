Bachelor in Paradise's Jenna Cooper Is Engaged: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 5 Stars Share Weirdest DMs

Bachelor Nation's Jenna Cooper is engaged to Karl Hudson.

The commercial real estate broker popped the question during a trip to Turks and Caicos with their 12-month-old daughter Presley.

"I said YES!" the reality star wrote on Instagram on June 9, posting photos from the beach proposal. "Easiest decision ever, and Presley agrees. Love my little family so much, and excited to marry my best friend! Karl is everything I ever wanted in a man and more. This is the best birthday, and I'm so overwhelmed with joy. Can't wait to be your wife, @kghudson4!"

Jenna also gave her fans a peek at her ring, which appeared to feature a round diamond set on a pave band. And she certainly had a lot to celebrate, as June 9 also marked her 32nd birthday. Her husband-to-be surprised her with some more bling by gifting her a diamond necklace.

"Thank you so much for all the bday wishes," she noted to her followers. "This day was amazing."