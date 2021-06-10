Irina Shayk Turns Heads in NYC After Trip With Kanye West

Watch : Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

Irina Shayk stepped out among flashing lights (lights, lights, lights) while in New York City on June 10—fresh from her recent, reportedly romantic, getaway with Kanye West.



The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed wearing a chic all-black look which included a short-sleeved jumpsuit and black shoes. And as much as the ensemble was a head-turner, it didn't compare to the splash the mom to 4-year-old daughter Lea—with ex Bradley Cooper—made during her recent three-day trip with Kanye to Province, France.



The internet was first set ablaze when photos surfaced of the two on vacation together on June 9.



"They spent a lot of time at their hotel walking through the vineyards and enjoying the property," a source previously told E! News of the joint trip. "They also took walks around town where they looked at art and architecture. Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing up for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."