Oasis' Noel Gallagher Slams "Woke Snowflake" Prince Harry in Unfiltered Interview

When it comes to Prince Harry, Noel Gallagher is absolutely not mincing his words.
The British former Oasis co-frontman did not disguise his feelings about the Duke of Sussex, telling The Sun in a candid new interview, "Prince William. I feel that f--king lad's pain."
"He's got a f--king younger brother shooting his f--king mouth off with s--t that is just so unnecessary," Noel continued. "I'd like to think I was always the William."
Noel, who has had a famously rocky relationship with his younger brother, former bandmate Liam Gallagher, acknowledged he does not know the royal siblings, but made his opinion of the younger prince clear all the same.
"Prince Harry is coming across like a typical f--king woke snowflake," he insulted, "f--king a--hole."
Seemingly in reference to Harry's recent headline-making interviews, notably his bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, Noel had a piece of unsolicited advice for the new royal father of two: "Just don't be f--king dissing your family," Noel said, "because there's no need for it."
The musician also took a swipe at Harry's wife Meghan Markle and fellow Americans. "This is what happens when you get involved with Americans," he dissed. "As simple as that."
While Noel is not the first to weigh in on the situation between Harry, Meghan and the royal family, others have taken a much more diplomatic approach to sharing their outlook on the ordeal.
As Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child, told CNN about the divide in a new interview, "It's very sad. We've all been there before. We've all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives and we've all dealt with it in very different ways. Listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision....Families are families, aren't they really?"
"It's difficult for everyone," he added. "That's families for you."