Exclusive

See Savannah Guthrie Reminisce Over 10 Years at Today: "It's Not A Job, It's A Joy"

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 10, 2021 6:58 PMTags
Watch: Savannah Guthrie Looks Back at 10 Years on "TODAY" Show

The past decade has changed Savannah Guthrie's life. 

The beloved Today show anchor celebrates her ten-year anniversary on the daytime talk show and reflected on all her recent milestones exclusively with E!. "I can't believe it's been 10 years," Guthrie gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on June 10 after he guest-hosted Today"So many cool things have happened in this past 10 years, both here on the show but also in life. I got married, I have two babies now. I'm just counting my blessings and feeling really lucky and grateful." 

The "Cher of primetime news," as Sylvester joked, has juggled election night coverage, on-site reporting and early morning hosting. "It's what we live for in the news business," Guthrie explained.

Yet her children Vale and Charley are completely oblivious to her fame thanks to growing up in Manhattan. "We live in New York and in New York nobody cares," Guthrie joked. "They're blissfully unaware which is exactly how I want it to be."

Today Show Family Album

Guthrie's favorite Today guests have included her "embarrassing crush" Roger Federer ("I love him for a million reasons!") and "buddy" Tom Hanks. She also counts Drew Barrymore as a close friend. "We just really loved each other and became friendly," Guthrie revealed. "It's all 'pinch yourself' to even be sitting across from these people."

Nathan Congleton/NBC

The Today show has been a "dream come true" for Guthrie and even brought her to the Holy Land and Guthrie's birth place of Australia. "When you look back at all of it, you're just like, 'This is the best job in the world,'" Guthrie concludes. "It's not even a job, it's a joy. It's a privilege. It's a blessing." 

Watch the heartwarming clip above to see Guthrie's advice for her daughter Vale, and join us in celebrating Guthrie's milestone moment Today!

