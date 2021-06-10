Adam Levine's Shirtless Workout Session Will Get Your Heart Pumping

Watch : Adam Levine Will Appear Nude on Kelly Clarkson's Show?!

Is it getting hot in here?

Adam Levine's fitness trainer Austin Pohlen took to Instagram on June 10 to break down the Maroon 5 star's exercise routine. And while these weren't exactly moves like Jagger, they were still pretty impressive. Levine did split squat bottoms up presses, split stance rotational slams with a medicine ball, supine explosive chest throws with a medicine ball, cable lifts, dead bug exercises and used the rope trainer. Seriously, we're tired just listing all that out.

"I'm damn proud of @adamlevine and the work he's put in," Pohlen wrote alongside a video of a shirtless Levine completing the regimen. "We've been dialing in a lot of core work and consistently going heavier in weights each week."

During a March interview with Us Weekly, Pohlen revealed he started working full-time for the singer in August, noting they focus on strength training about four to five times a week as well as nutrition. He also told the magazine Levine walks on the treadmill and does yoga and Pilates.