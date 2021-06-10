Adam Levine's Shirtless Workout Session Will Get Your Heart Pumping

Is it getting hot in here?
Adam Levine's fitness trainer Austin Pohlen took to Instagram on June 10 to break down the Maroon 5 star's exercise routine. And while these weren't exactly moves like Jagger, they were still pretty impressive. Levine did split squat bottoms up presses, split stance rotational slams with a medicine ball, supine explosive chest throws with a medicine ball, cable lifts, dead bug exercises and used the rope trainer. Seriously, we're tired just listing all that out.
"I'm damn proud of @adamlevine and the work he's put in," Pohlen wrote alongside a video of a shirtless Levine completing the regimen. "We've been dialing in a lot of core work and consistently going heavier in weights each week."
During a March interview with Us Weekly, Pohlen revealed he started working full-time for the singer in August, noting they focus on strength training about four to five times a week as well as nutrition. He also told the magazine Levine walks on the treadmill and does yoga and Pilates.
Sometimes, Levine will do a "couples workout" with his wife model Behati Prinsloo, Pohlen shared about the parents to Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 3. In fact, Pohlen told Us Weekly Levine wanted to "get down to, like, his weight that he was at when he married Behati" in 2014.
"So that's the current goal is to get down to that weight and get him back to feeling like he did at that time," Pohlen continued. "We just reached it. So, we're there now. And now we'll probably start putting on a little bit more muscle."
But for Levine, the fitness routine is about more than the physical transformation. "I like the way I look when I work out. I'm not doing it to be vain—though that's part of it. But it feels so good," he told Men's Journal in 2015. "I'm happy all the f--king time. Seriously, without yoga and working out, I'd be a mess."