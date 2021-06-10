Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke & Crystal Kung Minkoff's RHOBH Feud Won't End Any Time Soon

Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's feud is far from over.
Things between these two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been tense (to say the least) since season 11 premiered just a few weeks ago. And last night on the June 9 episode, the Bravo stars' tiff got even worse as Crystal called Sutton "creepy and weird" for entering her Lake Tahoe bedroom while she was naked (awkward!).
Now, RHOBH O.G. and friend of both Kyle Richards is sharing her own insight into why her two co-stars just can't seem to get along.
"I think initially Sutton was going through something and was oversensitive and emotional. I think that that initial conversation, she didn't give Crystal the opportunity to express herself and share her feelings and that kind of set the tone," Kyle told E! News exclusively, referencing the incident when Sutton shut Crystal down for trying to share her feelings about racial stereotypes as an Asian American (Sutton later issued a public apology).
Kyle continued, "And then you know after that there were some moments when I think they both were not 100 percent fair with each other. I think it goes back and forth after that. I mean, listen, if everyone got along, we wouldn't be the Housewives. There's just definitely people who don't get along in the group. That's all there is to it."
And don't expect the ruffling of feathers to stop any time soon (as teased by the RHOBH trailer and Sutton's already iconic diss of Crystal's "ugly leather pants").
"It gets better before it gets worse again," Kyle revealed with a big laugh. "And then they finally get to an OK place and then it's like someone says something in the press or they see something in an interview. Last week's episode, it ends on Crystal making a phone call from her room and we hear what she's saying about Sutton to her friend on the phone. I don't think that went over very well. When you see the show, it's like you get used to it after 20 years but Sutton's like newer, and the fact that she's talking about her behind her back, I'm like, 'Haha, welcome to the show!'"
It's safe to say Sutton and Crystal's drama will make for one good Housewives reunion as Kyle joked, "Save it for the reunion, ladies."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Bing past episodes any time on Peacock.
