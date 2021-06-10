Michelle Obama Celebrates Daughter Sasha's 20th Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photo

Watch : Sasha Obama Turns 19 Years Old!

Well, it is Throwback Thursday.

So while Sasha Obama may be turning 20 June 10, Michelle Obama's sweet tribute came with a look back to her early years.

The former First Lady took to Twitter to gush over her second-born daughter's milestone birthday. Sharing a photo of herself and a younger Sasha on a boat, the Becoming author wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling Sasha! I am so grateful for every laugh we've shared — and everything you've taught me over the years. You'll always be my little girl, but I couldn't be prouder of the woman you are becoming. Love you so much!"

Michelle's followers sent their warm wishes to the University of Michigan student as well. One wrote, "We watched this lovely woman grow up, such an honor. HBD, Sasha!" Another added, "This is so precious. I love the picture! Happy Birthday Sasha." A third shared, "An adorable little girl who grew into a beauty. Happy Birthday!"