Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Father's Day Early With "The Vasectomy"

Dads around the world, treat yourself this Father's Day to "The Vasectomy."
While there still may be a couple more weeks to go until the special holiday, Ryan Reynolds decided to kick off the celebrations early with a viral video you have to see to believe.
With help from his booze company Aviation Gin, the actor chose to perfect "The Vasectomy," a drink every dad seriously may want to try this summer.
For starters, Ryan explained that you need a tall glass of ice to fill your cup "just the way children fill our lives with so much joy." You'll also need tonic water and cranberry juice that is "sweet: just like their little smiles."
When it comes to adding lemon juice, Ryan wants to make sure it's "fresh if you have a few minutes to squeeze one or store bought if the little ones have you running around a bit today."
Finally, finish it off with the most important ingredient. If you didn't already guess, it's Aviation American Gin better described as the "world's highest rated gin for the world's highest rated job."
"Now that is as refreshing as fatherhood. Well, something I call the vasectomy for no f--king reason at all," Ryan joked. "Happy Father's Day everyone."
In less than one day, the video has already received close to 600,000 views on YouTube. In fact, other dads can't help but applaud the actor for his version of "The Vasectomy."
"Your 1.5 ounce is slightly better than the ones I've had," one father joked. Another wrote, "Hilarious and brutally honest." As for David Beckham, who has his own alcohol company, he gave credit where credit is due by writing "amazing" with the fire emoji.
All jokes aside, Ryan loves being the father to his three daughters including James, 6, Inez, 4 and 20-month-old Betty. And yes, he couldn't do it without his supportive wife Blake Lively.
"It can't be said enough… you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," Ryan previously wrote on Instagram. "I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children…Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism."
Cheers to great fathers and mothers!