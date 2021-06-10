Megan Fox Battles Machine Gun Kelly in First Trailer for Film That Kickstarted Their Love Story

Watch : Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Love Is Like No Other

We're getting a peek at how it all began for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The stars spar with one another during the tense trailer for their forthcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, which released its first footage to Lionsgate's YouTube channel on Thursday, June 10. This pair met while shooting the film, which ended up launching their real-life whirlwind romance.

Bruce Willis co-stars in the movie that will be released in July, and both he and Megan play FBI agents who join a cop (Emile Hirsch) in trying to track down the criminal behind a string of murdered women. Machine Gun Kelly plays a supporting role and is credited as Colson Baker, per usual with his acting gigs.

In one heated scene, Colson approaches Megan in a hotel room, where things quickly turn violent.

"You belong to me—you understand what I'm saying?" Colson's character tells her. "Now lift up that skirt." At that, Megan refuses and quickly knocks the knife out of hand before proceeding to teach him a lesson he won't soon forget.