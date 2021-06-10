See the Photo From Kanye West and Irina Shayk's Luxurious French Getaway

Watch : Are Kanye West & Irina Shayk Dating?: What They Have in Common

They're the photos that have the internet buzzing.

Earlier this week, Kanye West and Irina Shayk were photographed on vacation in Provence, France. An eyewitness told E! News the rapper, who turned 44 on June 8, and the model, 35, spent three nights at the luxury hotel Villa La Coste.

"They spent a lot of time at their hotel walking through the vineyards and enjoying the property," the observer shared. "They also took walks around town where they looked at art and architecture. Kanye photographed Irina any chance he could. She loved posing up for him and he got very into what he was creating with his photographs. She looks like his muse."

The onlooker said Kanye and Irina flew out of France on June 9, and they were spotted landing in New Jersey on their way back to New York later that day.

"They have been seeing each other for several weeks," a source said. "Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her."