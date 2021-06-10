How Coming Out and Living Authentically Is Helping Singer Brooke Eden Change Country Music

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

E! News: Before we get into the music, I'm wondering if you wouldn't mind opening up a little bit about your journey to this point. I'm curious what it's like to sort of be on the path of accepting yourself, as all of us in the LGBTQ community do, while you're starting a career in music. Can you tell me a little bit about what that road was like to get here?

Brooke Eden: Well, the first time that I went on radio tour, which was about five years ago, I had met Hilary, my love, the very first week. So the very first week that I was setting out on this career path that I had been working for my whole life just so happened to be the exact time that I met Hillary. So first time I went around and did radio tour and was doing interviews, it was just terrible. It was so hard because, you know, I was discouraged from talking about our relationship and I'm basically all or nothing kind of person. I'm an open book or I'm a robot—and I have no in between. So I was a robot out on this tour. I had to watch my pronouns all the time. And it was just a really hard way to live.

About two and a half years into that cycle of music, I started getting really, really sick and almost passing out on stage. Basically, my body was shutting down on me because of the external pressures in my life. It was just coming through my body. And when a doctor tells you, "Hey, you need to get off the road so that you can heal your body, otherwise you have a high possibility of not making it to next year," there's a pretty big wake up call. Your mental health is your health and me not being true to myself was having effects on not only my mental and emotional health, but also my physical health.

I knew that if I ever wanted to put out music again, that I would have to do it being my full self and being completely authentic. So I just completely got off the road and started writing music that I wanted to write. My record label got bought out by BMG, and BMG is just this amazing record label that is so inclusive and is so much about love and acceptance.

They really encouraged me to be myself, and be myself as an artist and as a human. And that really allowed me to write this music and also, you know, go on this full journey of self-love and self-acceptance. I just knew that this time around, when I was putting out this music, I knew that it was time to be me and also a time to just have some visibility in this genre that has been so unrepresented for the LGBTQ+ community.