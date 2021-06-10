A Day in the Life: Johnny Wujek Shares What It's Like to Style Music's Biggest Names

Watch : How Sofi Tukker Endured 100 Days of Live DJ Sets

Some people have jobs so cool we'd actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email.

Not to say we don't cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don't have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we?

But the impossibly cool people we'll be profiling in E! News' latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we'd drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life...

No stranger to making it work, Johnny Wujek is used to having to execute a costume idea in a matter of days. "My life is literally like real life Project Runway," he tells E! News, "No joke. I've been on this show for probably 15 years now."