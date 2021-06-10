Katharine McPhee Makes a Fashion Statement While Breastfeeding Her Baby Boy at Dolce & Gabbana

Katharine McPhee is breastfeeding in the best of style.
In the sweet June 9 snap, captured by her pal, the Country Comfort star shared her make it work moment, nursing 3-month-old Rennie—her son with husband David Foster—while the two were shopping at Beverly Hills' Dolce & Gabbana. Her feeding spot next to a one-shoulder canary yellow dress seemed to inspire the singer's photo caption, a yellow chick emoji, though she had instant Insta regret.
Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester typed out the top response, joking, "Mothering…but make it fashun!" The American Idol alum responded to him by writing, "Haha, best comment. Should've been my caption."
The Netflix star opened up about her breastfeeding journey with People back in May. "There's so many different types of experiences that women have," she shared. "[For] some women, it's really, really hard for them in the beginning, and then it gets easier. And for me, it's not been that."
"I've just been really lucky," she continued. "Breastfeeding has been easy for me."
The proud mama's latest fashion-forward post adds to the already precious photos she has shared since Rennie's arrival in late February. Katharine has posted countless cute sneak peeks of her newborn, and even gave fans a glimpse of what Rennie's nursery looks like—which is what plush dreams are simply made of.
We're looking forward to more epic fashion statements from these two in the near future.