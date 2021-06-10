The Uniquely Special Way Prince Philip Is Being Honored on His 100th Birthday

Watch : Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth, Dies at Age 99

While he's no longer with his loved ones physically, Prince Philip's legacy continues to live on.

Having died on April 9, the late Duke of Edinburgh passed away two months short of what would have been his 100th birthday. To commemorate the precious occasion, it was revealed in a June 10 Instagram post that the Royal Horticultural Society gifted patron Queen Elizabeth II a Duke of Edinburgh rose, named in Philip's honor, last week. Making matters more touching, the rose was planted in the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle, so it will remain nearby for the queen.

But that's not all. A donation will also be made to his Award Living Legacy Fund for every Duke of Edinburgh rose sold.

"Today, we're taking a moment to acknowledge what would have been our Founder and Patron, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday," the charity said on Instagram. "The Duke was committed and passionate about the DofE and leaves an incredible legacy, empowering young people with the confidence, skills and resilience to make a real difference to themselves and the world around. Thank you, your Royal Highness."