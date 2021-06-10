Carrie Underwood's 2021 CMT Awards Performance Is Something Fans Will Want to Remember

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Fans are going to remember this performance.

Durin the 2021 CMT Awards on June 9, country music admirers were treated to a wide variety of special collaborations you don't see on any stage.

But in the final hour of Nashville's star-studded show, Carrie Underwood took to the stage with Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE for a performance of their new song "I Wanna Remember."

Filmed from the Bonnaroo Farm, Carrie sported a Nicolas Jebran sequin blended black and white suit. The ensemble also featured a mesh metal statement piece belt.

"I wanna memorize you, wanna stay here forever / 'Cause I-I-I, I-I-I," the artists sang. "I take a picture in my mind so we're always together / 'Cause I-I-I, I-I-I wanna remember." The song is expected to be featured on NEEDTOBREATHE's forthcoming new album Into the Mystery, out on July 30.