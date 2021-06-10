Shakira's Son Sasha Is Her Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

Watch : J.Lo Gives Shakira Booty Shaking Tips For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira's 5-year-old son Sasha is all grown up!

The Latin pop star shared a photo of her youngest after he enjoyed his first surf sesh with friends and teachers Kai and Hans. The group of three gave the camera the hang loose sign as they smiled in their beach gear.

It's been quite some time since the She Wolf performer has shared a photo of her kids.

The musician last gave her followers a glimpse into her life with sons Sasha and Milan, as well as husband Gerard Piqué, in August. At the time, the family was enjoying a trip to the ocean, where they spotted critters of the beach variety. She jokingly captioned a video, "It seems to me that my family hasn't seen many crabs in their lives... I've got to take them to the beach more often..."

That being said, Shakira frequently posts about her dance rehearsals, skateboarding and philanthropic efforts.