Kate Hudson Shares Her NSFW Hack for Burning Extra Calories

Forget the gym—Kate Hudson goes hard in the bedroom.
The Music actress just shared her top tip for getting fit, without ever stepping foot in the training room. Hint: It definitely requires a workout partner.
"Got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now," Kate told fans in a video posted to Instagram. "If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour 20, if he can handle it."
Kate credited Weight Watchers for the seggsy hack, as the brand ambassador explained, "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal—s--t, I'm terrible at math—six FitPoints."
Kate, who appeared in oversized sunglasses and a white blouse onscreen, captioned the PSA video, "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we're getting all the fit points we can," adding, "#nationalsexday" to celebrate the important holiday on Wednesday, June 9.
But is her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa ready for this?
Her friends seem skeptical. Kate's bud and stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, shared her hilarious reaction, writing, "HOUR TWENTY!?!?!?!?!??" She tagged Danny and teased, "I hope you're ready."
Sara Foster simply commented, "TMI," but Lisa Rinna was eating it up, writing, "I die for you. That's all."
Kate, 42, and Danny, 35, have been together since 2017 and welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018. She also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, with ex Matthew Bellamy and son Ryder Robinson, 17, with Chris Robinson.
In 2016, Kate shared her take on how kids can change the intimacy within a relationship. "For me, personally, I think that there's sort of this great little bubble that you go into after you have a baby where both mom and dad sort of experience—and I don't mean this in a negative way, I mean this in a very positive way—[kids] shift the balance off-kilter of the home," the Almost Famous star said.
She added that sexy time is one of the things that does "kind of get put to the side." Not anymore!