Kate Hudson Shares Her NSFW Hack for Burning Extra Calories

Watch : Kate Hudson Hopes to "Connect" with Estranged Father's Children

Forget the gym—Kate Hudson goes hard in the bedroom.

The Music actress just shared her top tip for getting fit, without ever stepping foot in the training room. Hint: It definitely requires a workout partner.

"Got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now," Kate told fans in a video posted to Instagram. "If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour 20, if he can handle it."

Kate credited Weight Watchers for the seggsy hack, as the brand ambassador explained, "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal—s--t, I'm terrible at math—six FitPoints."

Kate, who appeared in oversized sunglasses and a white blouse onscreen, captioned the PSA video, "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we're getting all the fit points we can," adding, "#nationalsexday" to celebrate the important holiday on Wednesday, June 9.