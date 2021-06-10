Tanner Tolbert Slams Bachelor Franchise's "Train Wreck" Hosting Decisions

Watch : Was Chris Harrison's "Bachelor" Exit Really the Right Decision?

Bachelor Nation's Tanner Tolbert wants the franchise to say buh-bye to attention-grabbing hosts.

The 34-year-old alum of The Bachelorette posted a self-proclaimed "rant" to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 9, during which he railed against the direction he feels the franchise is heading regarding its hosting situation.

He first shared his feelings on Twitter, when he criticized a tweet from Bachelor in Paradise's official account about the plan to have celebrities Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon stepping in as guest hosts this season.

Tanner then addressed the situation in more detail on Instagram by saying, "The Bachelor franchise needs to figure their s--t out, and figure it out quick. Because I think the show is on a slippery slope right now, and—as a fan of the show, first and foremost—I want to see it keep going. But I think all this host drama is just starting to get ridiculous."