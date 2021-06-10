Kanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

CMT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown co-host tonight's 2021 CMT Awards, airing in Nashville and featuring performances from Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and more country music A-listers.

Watch: 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

Tonight belongs to the 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown have joined forces to co-host this year's ceremony, which kicks off from Nashville, Tenn. at 8 p.m. EST and airs across CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. 

The CMT Awards, described as the genre's "only entirely fan-voted show," will feature live performances from a star-studded lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley and many more. Music lovers will also see a handful of crossover acts, with Mickey Guyton performing alongside icon Gladys Knight, Ballerini teaming up with LANY lead singer Paul Jason Klein, and Underwood sharing the stage with NEEDTOBREATHE

As for this evening's nominees, country music queens Maren Morris and Lambert are in the lead with four each. 

Follow along with E! News as we bring you real-time updates on the winners at the 2021 CMT Awards. 

Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"
Dierks Bentley, "Gone"
Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Ingrid Andress, "Lady Like"
Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful"
Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"
Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle" 
Kenny Chesney, "Knowing You"
Maren Morris, "Better Than We Found It"
Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"
Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"
Sam Hunt, "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"
Willie Jones, "American Dream"

Female Video of the Year
Carly Pearce, "Next Girl"
Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Kelsea Ballerini, "hole in the bottle"
Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back"
Mickey Guyton, "Heaven Down Here"
Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"

Male Video of the Year
Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Darius Rucker, "Beers and Sunshine"
Kane Brown, "Worship You"
Luke Bryan, "Down To One"
Luke Combs, "Lovin' On You"
Thomas Rhett, "What's Your Country Song"

Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne, "All Night"
Lady A, "Like A Lady"
WINNER: Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
Old Dominion, "Never Be Sorry"
Parmalee and Blanco Brown, "Just The Way"
Runaway June, "We Were Rich"

Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott, "Nobody"
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town, "Fillin' My Cup"
HARDY, "Give Heaven Some Hell"
Lainey Wilson, "Things a Man Oughta Know"
Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"
Niko Moon, "GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)" 

Collaborative Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend, "Hallelujah"
Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
Elle King and Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Keith Urban with P!nk, "One Too Many"
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, "Chasing After You"
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, "Undivided"

CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, "1, 2 Many"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go To Bed"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, "This Is Us"
WINNER: From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, "The Other Girl"
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"
From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price, "Twinkle Twinkle"

Best Family Feature

Brooke Eden, "Sunroof"
Kane Brown, "Worship You"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Miranda Lambert, "Settling Down"
Russell Dickerson, "Home Sweet"
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)"

