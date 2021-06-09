Olympia Ohanian Sports a Mini Version of Serena Williams’ Iconic Catsuit to Tennis Practice

Watch : Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Serena Williams' Loveable Traits

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is sporting her mom Serena Williams' most eye-catching tennis look on the court.

On June 9, the 3-year-old daughter of the tennis superstar and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian was spotted on Instagram wearing a pink, red and black catsuit. Olympia accessorized the one-legged number with matching pom-poms and black and pink sneakers.

Serena first wore the catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open in February, where she faced off against—and defeated—Laura Siegemund. At the time, she told press that she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo, who often wore one-legged styles.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete growing up," she said. "Her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court?' The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so brilliant, so brilliant.'"