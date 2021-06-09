Kanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Olympia Ohanian Sports a Mini Version of Serena Williams’ Iconic Catsuit to Tennis Practice

While practicing tennis, Serena Williams' adorable 3-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian sported her mom's colorful catsuit, which was a nod to athlete Flo-Jo's signature style.

By Kaitlin Reilly Jun 09, 2021 11:32 PMTags
Serena WilliamsCelebrities
Watch: Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Serena Williams' Loveable Traits

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is sporting her mom Serena Williams' most eye-catching tennis look on the court. 

On June 9, the 3-year-old daughter of the tennis superstar and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian was spotted on Instagram wearing a pink, red and black catsuit. Olympia accessorized the one-legged number with matching pom-poms and black and pink sneakers. 

Serena first wore the catsuit at the 2021 Australian Open in February, where she faced off against—and defeated—Laura Siegemund. At the time, she told press that she was inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner, a.k.a. Flo-Jo, who often wore one-legged styles. 

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete growing up," she said. "Her outfits were always amazing. This year we thought, ‘What can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court?' The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so brilliant, so brilliant.'"

photos
Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Olympia, of course, was more inspired by her mother—who, in the comments section, expressed her disappointment that her husband posted the photo before she and Olympia could take a pic in their matching outfits. 

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

2

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Backstreet Boy He Couldn't Stand

3

Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74

"Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side [sic] in my same outfit," she teased. "Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL."

Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This isn't the only time Olympia has twinned with her mom, however. In March, she and Serena appeared in an ad for designer Stuart Weitzman, in which they wore matching black turtleneck catsuits.

"I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me," Serena gushed in the video. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

2

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Backstreet Boy He Couldn't Stand

3

Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74

4

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

5

CMT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Latest News

Taylor Swift’s Mom Deserves “The Best Day” After CMT Awards Win

CMT Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Blake Lively's Father Ernie Dead at 74

Olympia Ohanian Sports a Mini Version of Serena Williams’ Catsuit

Christopher Meloni Embraces His “Zaddy” Reputation in Sexy Photo Shoot

8 Stores With Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again