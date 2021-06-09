CMT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

Country music's biggest night is kicking off on a high note!

On Wednesday, June 9, celebrities showed up and showed out for the highly anticipated 2021 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tenn. From glitzy and glamorous dresses to one-of-a-kind designs, the red carpet was full of fabulous looks.

Along with the style moments, fans are in for a real treat as Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are hosting the star-studded event. This marks Kelsea's first time taking over as host for the CMT Awards, while Kane is returning for the second consecutive year in a row. What's more? The dynamic duo, along with Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, snagged three nominations each.

However, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert tied with four nods each, both earning the most nominations tonight.

Only time will tell who goes home a winner during the ceremony, which is voted on by the fans! But before trophies are handed out and our favorite stars hit the stage with incredible performances, take a look at all of the head-turning fashion.