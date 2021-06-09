Kanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

CMT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Country music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the 2021 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 9 in Nashville.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 09, 2021 10:41 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesEventsCMT Awards
Watch: 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

Country music's biggest night is kicking off on a high note!

On Wednesday, June 9, celebrities showed up and showed out for the highly anticipated 2021 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tenn. From glitzy and glamorous dresses to one-of-a-kind designs, the red carpet was full of fabulous looks.

Along with the style moments, fans are in for a real treat as Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are hosting the star-studded event. This marks Kelsea's first time taking over as host for the CMT Awards, while Kane is returning for the second consecutive year in a row. What's more? The dynamic duo, along with Little Big Town and Mickey Guyton, snagged three nominations each.

However, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert tied with four nods each, both earning the most nominations tonight.

Only time will tell who goes home a winner during the ceremony, which is voted on by the fans! But before trophies are handed out and our favorite stars hit the stage with incredible performances, take a look at all of the head-turning fashion.

photos
Carrie Underwood's Best CMT Music Awards Looks of All Time

So without further ado, scroll through our gallery below to see every star at the CMT Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Thomas Rhett
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Kelsea Ballerini
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Trace Adkins & Victoria Pratt
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
Ingrid Andress
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
Luke Bryan
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Niko Moon & Anna Moon
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Carly Pearce
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Taylor Lewan
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott & Charles Kelly
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Kane Brown
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols & Zach Beeken
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
Lauren Alaina
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Tenille Arts
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
Luke Combs
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Hailey Whitters
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
JP Saxe
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Cassie DiLaura
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Dylan Scott
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Lindsay Ell
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rickey Minor
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
Alecia Davis
John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty Images for CMT
Paul Klein of LANY

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

3

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

For all of the latest updates on the ceremony, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

2
Exclusive

Jennifer Garner’s Hope for Ben Affleck Amid His Romance With J.Lo

3

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

4

NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the Backstreet Boy He Couldn't Stand

5

CMT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Latest News

8 Stores With Bridesmaid Dresses You'll Actually Want to Wear Again

CMT Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spotted for the First Time Since France Trip

Exclusive

Co-Stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Officially Back Together

Morgan Miller on "Hardest Part" of Accepting Daughter's Fatal Drowning

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Show PDA as They Celebrate Her 20th B-Day

The Men of Sex and the City Are Back: See Who's Returning