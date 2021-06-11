See the Stars of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Then & Now

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

"Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Prime example of that statement? It's been 35 years since Ferris Bueller's Day Off premiered on June 11. Time really does fly when you're stealing a Ferrari, leading a parade and avoiding expulsion all over Chicago, right?

The John Hughes film starred Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey and became a surprise hit in 1986, grossing over $70 million, turning its actors into some of the biggest young stars in Hollywood and making Ferris Bueller one of pop culture's most beloved movie characters. Come on, who didn't want to be friends with Ferris or just be Ferris, thanks to his school-skipping adventures and too-cool-for-school attitude?

And when the cast virtually reunited in June 2020, Broderick reflected on landing the iconic role.

"John Hughes, who wrote it and directed it, I got a call from my agent that said he wanted me to be in a movie," he said. "I was in a play at the time and everybody said he's the Steven Spielberg of teen movies…And then I rented Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles and loved them."

Basically, it was an easy yes.