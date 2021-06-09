The Men of Sex and the City Are Back: See Who's Officially Returning for the Revival

The Sex and the City revival is rounding out its cast.
On Wednesday, June 9, HBO Max announced that four SATC alums are returning for the revival series, titled And Just Like That. In the recent announcement, the streaming service revealed that the series is welcoming back some of the men important to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). For starters, as he previously teased on E! News' Daily Pop, David Eigenberg will reprise his role of Steve Brady, Miranda's husband and the father of her son.
And Steve isn't the only husband returning as Evan Handler will reprise the role of Harry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's husband and the father of her two daughters. But we can't say we're entirely surprised by the addition of David and Evan to the cast. Why?
Well, this casting update comes less than a month after it was revealed that Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot. So, we couldn't help but wonder at the time about the other men.
Still, it's not just the SATC husbands we can expect in And Just Like That...! Alongside the confirmation that David and Evan are returning, it was confirmed that Mario Cantone and Willie Garson will reprise their roles as couple Anthony Marentino and Stanford Blatch.
This news is worth celebrating over a round of cosmos!
For those who may've missed it, the upcoming HBO Max original "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the streaming service.
Intrigued? Catch everything we know about the SATC reboot by scrolling through the images below.
