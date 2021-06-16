Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

20 Years of Family: See the Fast & Furious Stars Through the Years

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster have all been living life a quarter mile at a time since 2001. Take a drive down memory lane with their red carpet pics ahead of F9.

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 16, 2021 7:00 AMTags
MoviesVin DieselLudacrisPaul WalkerMichelle RodriguezJordana BrewsterNostalgiaFast and FuriousNBCU
Watch: Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

It's all about family. 

The Fast & Furious franchise has spanned 20 years, nine films and multiple spin-offs, but it's the immeasurable bond between the co-stars that has propelled the action-packed films to top grossing hits. Through thick and thin, the ensemble cast has stuck together both onscreen and off.

Who knew back in 2001 that Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster would kick off one of the most iconic car-centric movie franchises ever? The core cast expanded to include LudacrisTyrese Gibson, Gal Gadot and Sung Kang, plus Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham who later landed their own buddy film together, Hobbs & ShawEven Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron became part of the Fast & Furious crew. 

From feuds to babies, to later honoring the late Walker in Fast & Furious 8 after his tragic 2013 death, the Fast family sticks together.

photos
Fast & Furious's Best Franchise Characters

Walker's daughter, model Meadow Walker, called Diesel actual "family" with a heart emoji ahead of the F9 premiere, while Diesel's own 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair makes his acting debut in the film. 

As fans count down the days until F9 opens in theaters on June 25, let's take a look back at the cast throughout the last two decades. 

VG

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Says He Loves "Wifey" Kylie Jenner at Gala With Stormi

2

Tim McGraw Celebrates Daughter Maggie's Graduation From Stanford

3
Update!

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

4

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem Written By Tupac

5

Relive Birthday Girl North West's Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Moments

Latest News

Candace Cameron Bure Admits "Epic" TMI Media Fail About Her Marriage

Rita Moreno Defends Lin-Manuel Miranda Amid Backlash: "Leave It Alone"

See All the Fast & Furious Stars Through the Years

Update!

Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen, Alleges Designer Embarrassed Her

Heather Dubrow Rejoins RHOC as 3 Cast Members Exit

Exclusive

What to Expect From Cruel Summer Season 2 After That Twist

Masks Off & Save $20 on CO. by Colgate Teeth Whiteners!